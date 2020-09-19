Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRTO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $772.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Criteo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Criteo by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Criteo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.