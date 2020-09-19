Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in August

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 901,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after buying an additional 1,371,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Criteo by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after acquiring an additional 542,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 130.9% in the first quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 159,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 384,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,742. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $772.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

