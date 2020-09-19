Critical Contrast: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus CBIZ (NASDAQ:CBZ)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $319.60 million 1.78 $19.61 million $0.82 18.27 CBIZ $948.42 million 1.31 $70.71 million $1.27 17.95

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 7.27% 55.77% 14.21% CBIZ 7.83% 11.22% 5.15%

Volatility & Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 4 4 0 2.50 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than CBIZ.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

