Critical Review: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Drive Shack and Cannae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.34 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.65 Cannae $1.07 billion 3.10 $77.30 million $1.76 20.55

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% Cannae 144.78% 60.74% 47.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Drive Shack and Cannae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Drive Shack presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.77%. Cannae has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Cannae.

Summary

Cannae beats Drive Shack on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

