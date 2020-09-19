CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 1.1% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. CROAT has a total market cap of $109,298.92 and approximately $254.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,977,808 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

