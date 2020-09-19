CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CryoPort stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 1,096,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,867. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth about $11,859,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,908,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at about $11,392,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

