CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.31.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

