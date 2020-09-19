Crypto Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $439,050.19 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 349.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 104.3% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $439,050.19 and approximately $4,607.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00469992 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012248 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005144 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009813 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.