Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $752,670.26 and $1.84 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.43 or 0.04692905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

CVA is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

