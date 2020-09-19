CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $70,989.98 and $11,251.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.93 or 0.04539160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034955 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.