Cryptobuyer Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $465,599.14 and $72,097.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044637 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.00 or 0.04741805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a token. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,922,663 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

