Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $896.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.92 or 0.04523508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034942 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.