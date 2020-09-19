Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002575 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $38,628.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.04543734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

