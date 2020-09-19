CryptoPing Trading Up 148.3% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $18,917.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 148.3% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

