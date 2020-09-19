CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 18,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,334. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

