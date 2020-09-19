Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $8,073,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $211.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

