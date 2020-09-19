Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 798,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 88.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 62.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 161,385 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

CMLS has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CMLS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 123,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.80. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $146.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

