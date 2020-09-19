Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.56 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00014058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $86.74 million and $89.27 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044522 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.70 or 0.04743259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,328,294,364 coins and its circulating supply is 55,561,443 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.