CUTcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,024.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $9,024.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00246636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00092382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01466404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 117,916,781 coins and its circulating supply is 113,916,781 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

