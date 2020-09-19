Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.70. 731,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,384. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.