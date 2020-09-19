DA Davidson Downgrades Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNST. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

RNST opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 3,188.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Renasant by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

