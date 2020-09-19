Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDAIF. ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.
DDAIF traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,118. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
