Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDAIF. ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

DDAIF traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,118. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

