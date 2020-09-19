Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.17 ($51.96).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €45.48 ($53.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.49 and a 200-day moving average of €35.12. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

