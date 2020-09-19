DAOBet Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $85,479.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,099.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.02118403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00718294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

