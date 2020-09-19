DAPS Coin Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $298,257.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SWFT, Bitmart, Bitbox and txbit.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.25 or 0.04791659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034732 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, STEX, txbit.io, Bitmart and SWFT. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

