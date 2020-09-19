Dash (DASH) Price Tops $73.25

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $73.25 or 0.00660517 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Bleutrade, Coinroom and Crex24. Dash has a total market capitalization of $711.54 million and approximately $538.43 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00040132 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.78 or 0.04939781 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000823 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,714,358 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Indodax, Negocie Coins, OKEx, Kuna, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Bittylicious, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Huobi, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Koineks, Liquid, Coinroom, Liqui, xBTCe, ZB.COM, Mercatox, Bisq, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, ABCC, HBUS, Iquant, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, COSS, C-Patex, Coinhub, Kucoin, Tux Exchange, Coinsquare, Cryptopia, WEX, ACX, Sistemkoin, BitBay, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Livecoin, B2BX, Bibox, WazirX, LBank, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Binance, Tidex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinEx, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Bleutrade, C2CX, BTC Trade UA, LocalTrade, Graviex, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, CEX.IO, C-CEX, YoBit, Upbit, Braziliex, BitFlip, Bitfinex, Ovis and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

