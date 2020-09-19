DaTa eXchange Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.04677151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034794 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

