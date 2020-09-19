Databroker (DTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,711.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $7,711.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 676.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.04541168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

