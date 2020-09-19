Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $8,063.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044675 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.04787260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars.

