Datamine Market Cap Hits $911,499.07 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $911,499.07 and $215,079.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00084661 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00129836 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041355 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001031 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000397 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007524 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,255 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

