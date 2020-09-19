Datum (DAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Datum has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $63,853.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.04543734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.