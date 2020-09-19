DAV Coin Achieves Market Cap of $325,920.73 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $325,920.73 and approximately $458,655.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00441004 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,081.77 or 1.00888203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.