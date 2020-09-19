DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 159,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.88. DavidsTea has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 105.41% and a negative net margin of 36.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.