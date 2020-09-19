Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. 2,445,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20. Davita has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $92.67.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Davita will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Davita by 265.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Davita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

