DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 659,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,567. The firm has a market cap of $214.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.27. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.