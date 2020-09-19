Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.88.

NYSE:DE opened at $221.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $225.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

