Degenerator Price Down 2.8% Over Last 24 Hours (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00656837 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045084 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.68 or 0.03388371 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

