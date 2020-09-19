Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.37.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

