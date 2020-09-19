Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 8,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.