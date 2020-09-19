Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.
Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,400 shares of company stock worth $7,251,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 956.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
