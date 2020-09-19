Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,400 shares of company stock worth $7,251,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 956.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

