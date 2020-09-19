DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.13.

XRAY opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,856,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,869 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,972,000 after purchasing an additional 425,854 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

