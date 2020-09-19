DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XRAY. Bank of America increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

