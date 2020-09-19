DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Down 11.9% in August

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock valued at $123,564 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 255,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 1,142,858 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $5,642,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 77,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
