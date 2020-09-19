DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Down 11.9% in August

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock valued at $123,564 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DermTech alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 255,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 1,142,858 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $5,642,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 77,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 438,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. DermTech has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $217.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.