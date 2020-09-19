Desire (DSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,089.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a total market cap of $16,876.07 and $5,089.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Desire has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,969.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.03489707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.02122380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00442141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00841281 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00526432 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010198 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.