Dether Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Dether has a market cap of $1.13 million and $12,289.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

