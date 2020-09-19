Deutsche Bank Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $107.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

