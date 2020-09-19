Deutsche Bank Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $383.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $320.00 to $383.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MA. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.25.

MA stock opened at $335.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.41. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $335.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

