Deutsche Bank Trims Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Target Price to $10.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

UBA stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $24.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

