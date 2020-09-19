Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €49.50 ($58.24) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.46 ($49.96).

FRA:DWNI opened at €44.45 ($52.29) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.19.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

