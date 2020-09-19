Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Receives €5.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.98 ($7.04).

DEZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR DEZ traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €4.75 ($5.59). 296,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.64. Deutz has a one year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a one year high of €6.19 ($7.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.00.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

